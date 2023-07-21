Tropical Storm Don continues west-northwest trek across Atlantic

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don is maintaining strength in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Friday morning, the center of the system was about 1045 miles west of the Azores.

Don, with sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph. A turn to the northwest and then north is forecast over the weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 60 mph from the center.

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.