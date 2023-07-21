Watch CBS News
Local News

Tropical Storm Don continues west-northwest trek across Atlantic

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 7/21/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 7/21/2023 5AM 01:43

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don is maintaining strength in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Friday morning, the center of the system was about 1045 miles west of the Azores.

Don, with sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph. A turn to the northwest and then north is forecast over the weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 60 mph from the center.

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 6:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.