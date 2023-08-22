Tropical Depression Harold's path as it moves through southern Texas

Harold has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression after it made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, Tuesday morning and was dropping heavy rain on parts of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and was bringing strong winds and rain to southern Texas and northern Mexico.

On Tuesday evening, Tropical Depression Harold was approaching Laredo, Texas, which is on the state's border with Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph.

Heavy rains associated with TD Harold were moving up the Rio Grande north of Laredo. However a band of heavy rain continues to stream into the mid coast from the gulf. This will maintain an isolated threat of flash flooding through the evening. #stxwx #harold pic.twitter.com/KJRIHkZBf9 — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 22, 2023

South Texas was expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain through early Wednesday with "scattered instances" of flash flooding possible, according to the National Hurricane Center. The northern Mexico states of Coahuila and Nuevo Leon could see up to 10 inches of rain.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been canceled for both regions. Harold is expected to dissipate by Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

As Harold made landfall, Corpus Christi, located near Padre Island, saw powerful winds of up to 50 mph and drenching rain that flooded roads near the Texas State Aquarium.

More than 8,700 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday evening in the Corpus Christi area, according to utility provider AEP Texas.