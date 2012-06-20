Hurricane Irene
Barreling up from the Caribbean, Hurricane Irene takes aim at the East Coast
The Fast Draw: Controlling hurricanes
Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of "The Fast Draw" imagine what it would be like if scientists could harness the power of a hurricane's winds.
Caught on tape: Irene's flooding takes out bridge
Amateur footage provided by Susan Hammond shows flooding from Irene's torrential rain taking out a covered bridge in lower Bartonsville, Vermont.
2011's weather disasters: From Joplin to Irene
From Hurricane Irene to Joplin's tornado, the U.S. in 2011 had 96 declared weather disasters. The Nature Conservancy's lead scientist, Dr. M Sanjayan, discusses this year's extreme weather conditions.
Vermont recovers just 3 months after Irene
Just three months after Hurricane Irene caused the worst flooding in Vermont's history, the "Early Show" profiles how state residents rebuilt roads, bridges and rivers for just a fraction of the estimated cost.
2011 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end
On the last day of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, Terrell Brown takes a look back at the two destructive storms that hit the U.S., Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene.
FEMA budget woes: How did they happen?
Unprecedented natural disasters in 2011 have all but dried up FEMA's budget. CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller reports on how some of the victims are coping while waiting and hoping for aid money from the fund.
Pumpkin shortage threatens Halloween spirit
Hurricane Irene resulted in a massive Pumpkin shortage across the Northeast. "Early Show" contributor Taryn Winter Brill reports on the scary shortage threatening the Halloween spirit.
Flooding worsens as East Coast gets more rain
The East Coast is getting another round of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Lee. WHP-TV's Tom Russel reports on the latest of the storm and flooding from Virginia to New England.
N.J.'s Passaic River continues to rise
New Jersey residents are preparing for the worst as the Passaic River continues to swell. Elaine Quijano reports.
Tropical Storm Lee causing headaches
CBS News Correspondent Michelle Miller is in Paterson, N.J. - one of the areas hit hardest by Tropical Storm Irene - with a look at their cleanup efforts and preparations as Tropical Storm Lee makes it's way north.
High winds from Lee worsen wildfires in Texas
Officials in Texas say they are running out of resources as they battle dozens of wildfires. High winds from Tropical Storm Lee are fanning the flames. Terrell Brown reports.
Flooding threatens La. communities after Lee
Low-lying communities in Louisiana's Gulf Coast are threatened by flooding after four days of on-and-off rain from Tropical Storm Lee. Bigad Shaban reports on how residents are coping in Lee's aftermath.
La. parishes drenched by Tropical Storm Lee
Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser speaks to Jeff Glor about how his area is handling the floodwaters and compares Tropical Storm Lee to Hurricane Katrina.
Storm watch: What to expect from Lee, Katia
CBS News hurricane consultant David Bernard speaks to Debbye Turner Bell about what to expect from the rest of Tropical Storm Lee and whether Hurricane Katia threatens the East Coast.
As FEMA funds decrease, need for aid increases
Across the East Coast, many cities and towns are in desperate need of aid. Tony Guida reports on disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene.
What to expect from Tropical Storm Lee
CBS News hurricane consultant David Bernard speaks to Russ Mitchell about what to expect of Tropical Storm Lee and gives an update on other storms churning in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Lee drenches Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Lee hit the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and tornadoes in some areas. Bigad Shaban reports on the latest of the slow-moving storm.
Many still don't have power after Hurricane Irene
One week after Hurricane Irene made landfall in the U.S., tens of thousands still don't have power. Elaine Quijano reports.
Irene's economic toll continues to rise
It's estimated that Irene is responsible for $20 billion in damages - a number that could double with the addition of lost work and wages from flooding and power outages. Michelle Miller reports on the rising economic cost of Hurricane Irene.
N.J. gov. on disaster funds: "Not time for politics"
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was criticized for tying the release of disaster funds to budget concerns. N.J. Gov. Chris Christie responded that it's not time for politics. Jeff Glor reports.
Hurricane Irene: Millions still without power
Although Hurricane Irene has passed, people up and down the East Coast are still coping with the storm's aftermath and millions are still without electricity. CBS News Correspondent Michelle Miller reports from Paterson, NJ.
Newlyweds, guests stranded in Vt. after wedding
Tropical Storm Irene hit Pittsfield, Vt., just one day after one couple tied the knot, leaving at least a dozen wedding guests stranded. Mark Strassmann reports on how the newlyweds and their guests lent a helping hand.
Good night Irene; Good morning Katia?
David Bernard, CBS News hurricane consultant and chief meteorologist at Miami's WFOR, reports on the latest strong storms brewing in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.
N.J. floodwaters full of pollutants
The flood water Hurricane Irene pushed into New Jersey's neighborhoods is full of industrial chemicals and fertilizer that will leave behind a toxic muck on streets and in basements. Michelle Miller reports.
Cut off VT residents hike out of town
Residents of Killington, Vt., cut off from road travel due to damage from Hurricane Irene, are hiking their way in and out of town to get to where they need to be, reports Wyatt Andrews.