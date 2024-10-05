Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; forecast to strengthen into hurricane headed toward Florida

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane headed toward Florida with possible impacts to its western coast, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are expected to be at 40 mph with higher gusts and Milton is currently moving north-northeast, NHC said in an advisory.

Milton is forecast to undergo a period of rapid intensification before it makes landfall as a Category 2 hurricane across Florida's west coast, CBS News Miami reported.

The forecast comes a little more than a week after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida and across the Southeast, killing more than 200 people and causing immense destruction. President Biden on Thursday took an aerial tour of Florida's Big Bend where Helene struck as a Category 4 storm. Hundreds of people are still missing and Mr. Biden said the work to rebuild will cost "billions of dollars" as communities suffer still without power, running water and passable roads.

Tropical Storm Milton forms in the Gulf headed toward Florida, forecasters say. NOAA

Milton is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through Sunday night then across the south-central Gulf on Monday and Tuesday before reaching Florida's west coast by the middle of the week, NHC said. Heavy rain is possible in the region starting Sunday into Monday, CBS Miami reported, and more rain and heavy winds will most likely arrive on Wednesday. Hurricane and storm surge watches will most likely be required for portions of Florida starting Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Along with the heavy rainfall, the hurricane center said to expect risks of flooding.

Residents in the area should ensure they have a hurricane plan in place, the National Hurricane Center said, follow the advice of local officials and check back for forecast updates.