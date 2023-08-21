Tropics heating up with Emily, Franklin, and Gert

MIAMI - After an early summer lull, the tropics are heating up with tropical storms Emily, Franklin, and Gert.

None of the storms are a threat to South Florida.

Monday morning Tropical Storm Emily, about 1165 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, was weakening. The storm had sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Emily NEXT Weather

A turn to the north is forecast by the middle part of the week.

Further weakening is forecast, and Emily could become a post-tropical cyclone by this evening.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical Storm Franklin, located about 245 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will likely dump heavy rain over portions of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico over the next couple of days.

The storm has sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves to the west at 12 mph.

A westward to west-northwestward track is expected to continue on Monday. A sharp turn to the north is expected Monday night or early Tuesday, and a generally northward motion is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola.

Tropical Storm Franklin to dump heavy rain on Hispaniola. NEXT Weather

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic's entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Haiti's entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic's entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gert is quickly unraveling.

Monday morning, Gert was about 455 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It was moving to the west at 9 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Monday night.



Gert is expected to become a remnant low late Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.