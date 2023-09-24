Tropical Storm Ophelia hits parts of Jersey Shore with flooding, downgrades to tropical depression

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At the shore, there has been some road flooding and officials are concerned about beach erosion from the rough surf. The wind was howling as Ophelia hit the Jersey Shore.

Some streets in Sea Isle City have a little bit of standing water but other streets are completely flooded.

Homeowners are keeping a careful eye on the situation. They don't want any floodwaters creeping into their homes.

Sara Todd splashed along 42nd Street and Central Avenue to move her car to higher ground.

"It's crazy, I mean, I wasn't expecting it to be this bad," she said.

The intersection of 42nd St. and Central Ave. flooded in Sea Isle City. The rain has died down, but it is still drizzling and the wind is whistling. Some cars are turning around to avoid the flooded street; others are blasting through it. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/jez9KhSKtU — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) September 23, 2023

Some cars plowed through the floodwaters but other roads were impassible. Sea Isle City police blocked off the Townsends Inlet Bridge because of flooding on the Avalon side.

In the distance, you could see waves crashing over the roadway.

"It's really bad timing for us because this is our girls' weekend getaway that we do every year," Kelley O'Leary of Warrington Township said.

O'Leary and her friends came from Bucks County, hoping for a nice day at the beach.

"We're the only idiots who came down for the weekend knowing the weather forecast," O'Leary said.

Officers with @SeaIslePD blocked off the Townsends Inlet Bridge because of flooding of the Avalon side of the bridge. You can see waves crashing over the roadway. #Ophelia brought high winds and heavy rain to the Jersey Shore. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are top concerns. pic.twitter.com/eoDXRzO2eL — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) September 23, 2023

Down at the beach, flags whipped in the wind. The waves were full of white caps as powerful waves crashed against the shoreline.

Residents said normally at high tide, you'd have to walk 20 yards to get to the beach but now the waves are right up against the dunes.

"We were actually on the bay a couple of minutes ago and it was more wild down there and we just got soaked and this is like calm," Claire Walsh of Morristown said.

Many residents like Leo Fontana spent the day hunkered down at home. He's concerned about the storm's economic impact in the area and in nearby Wildwood where a big event was planned.

"I think it's a shame for Irish Weekend," he said. "There's a lot of businesses, a lot of loss of money. A lot of action that could have been here, It's usually a fun weekend."

Power outages have been a concern from the beginning. Atlantic City Electric said about 11,000 households were without power.

Farther down the coast in Cape May, there has been some minor road flooding. Several roads including Washington and Grant Streets experienced minor flooding about 1.5-2 inches deep though the water receded just as quickly as it came in.

At Swain's Hardware, people came in all day Friday and Saturday buying up flashlights, batteries, and bungee cords to tie down outdoor items. Meanwhile, it was a chaotic day at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille.

We’ve been seeing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds coming in waves in Cape May. At some moments, you can see the sun trying to poke through the clouds. Another live report at 6 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/5I5Ky3Qfhj — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) September 23, 2023

They had to move an outdoor wedding inside their dining room while moving all their dinner reservations to a covered patio.

Because of these rough waves and choppy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Cape May Ferry canceled all trips.