Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Bret churns in the Caribbean

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Thursday night that Tropical Storm Cindy has formed over the Atlantic Ocean joining Tropical Storm Bret, which is swirling in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Cindy expected path. CBS News Miami

As of the 11 p.m. update, the storm was located about 1,110 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and moving to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect so far for the storm.



The storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest Thursday night. CBS News Miami

The storm is on track to continue its westerly-northwesterly track over the next few days but not expected at this juncture to pose a threat to Florida.

"It is still going to stay a tropical storm and not a hurricane," chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera said, adding that upper-level wind shear is expected to keep the storm in check.

Cindy is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands before taking a turn to the north.

According to the hurricane center, Bret was about 35 miles just south of St. Lucia and was moving to the west at just under 20 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph although tropical storm-force winds were radiating outward from Bret's center up to 115 mph.

Cabrera said Bret is expected to dissipate as it continues its westward path.