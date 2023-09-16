Lee to make landfall in Nova Scotia midday as a post-tropical system

Lee is now a post-tropical system, meaning it no longer has any tropical characteristics and has transitioned into a general storm system. Nevertheless, Lee will continue to bring tropical storm conditions to the New England coast along with coastal flooding and heavy rain today. CBS News Miami

MIAMI — Lee is now a post-tropical system, meaning it no longer has any tropical characteristics and has transitioned into a general storm system. Nevertheless, Lee will continue to bring tropical storm conditions to the New England coast along with coastal flooding and heavy rain today.

Lee is now a post-tropical system, meaning it no longer has any tropical characteristics and has transitioned into a general storm system. Nevertheless, Lee will continue to bring tropical storm conditions to the New England coast along with coastal flooding and heavy rain today. CBS News Miami

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Martha's Vineyard up through coastal and inland Maine to Nova Scotia. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Lee will make landfall around midday in western Nova Scotia and continue towards Newfoundland into Monday. The New England and northeast US coast will see the worst of the impacts today, with improvements by tomorrow.

Elsewhere across the Atlantic, we have Tropical Storm Margot and Tropical Depression 15. Neither will be a threat to the United States. Tropical Depression 15 is forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm this weekend, where it will take the name Nigel. Additional strengthening is likely, where it is forecast to become a hurricane by early next week.

Tracking The Tropics: Post-Tropical System Lee, Tropical Storm Margot and Tropical Depression 15. CBS News Miami

Tropical Depression 15 CBS News Miami

Tropical Depression 15 CBS News Miami

We're also watching a tropical wave that is poised to move off the coast of Africa by mid-week next week. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next week.