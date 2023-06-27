Area of low pressure associated with remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy moving towards Bermuda

MIAMI - Although it is mostly quiet in the tropics, the CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Cindy.

This area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is more than 400 miles to the south of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center said it has a low potential, a 30 percent chance, of redevelopment over the next seven days as it moves generally northward over the western Atlantic passing near Bermuda on Thursday.