Remembering Hurricane Sandy 10 years later

Ten years ago, Sandy – a low-pressure system in the Caribbean – grew into a tropical storm. It would go on to become the largest Atlantic hurricane on record and cause catastrophic damage for communities. CBS News correspondent Tanya Rivero reports.
