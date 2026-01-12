Feds sending more agents into Minneapolis, days after killing of Renee Good
The Department of Homeland Security has promised to send hundreds more federal agents into Minneapolis, days after one shot and killed a woman there.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement on Fox News Sunday. There are already more than 2,000 federal agents in the Twin Cities, more than double the number of local police officers.
Minneapolis leaders fear the increased federal presence could lead to more violence akin to ICE agent Jonathan Ross' killing of Renee Good. On Wednesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot Good multiple times while she was behind the wheel of her vehicle. While Noem, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other federal officials have tried to paint Good as an aggressor who was attempting to harm the agent, expert analysis of video evidence, local authorities and witness accounts have discredited that narrative and no evidence has been presented by federal agencies that Good was involved in terroristic activities outside of their characterization of her actions behind the wheel.
Here's the latest on the Minneapolis ICE shooting
- On Sunday night, law enforcement shot tear gas canisters, pepper balls and other chemical agents at protesters outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. The building serves as ICE's local headquarters. Three Democratic Congress members from Minnesota were denied access to an ICE facility there on Saturday.
- A rally and march on Saturday brought "tens of thousands of people" to the streets of Minneapolis, according to police.
- In a statement, Renee Good's family said she had "a seemingly infinite capacity for love" and an "abundant heart." The 37-year-old self-described "poet and writer and wife and mom" had recently moved to Minneapolis. She leaves behind a wife and three children.
- Leaders in Minnesota are pushing for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to be brought back into the shooting investigation after the BCA said the FBI restricted its access to evidence. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Attorney General Keith Ellison have vowed to collect any evidence they can in the case, which includes soliciting submissions from the public.
- A memorial for Good continues to grow at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where she was killed.
- Multiple videos of the shooting and aftermath have surfaced.
- Minneapolis Public Schools are offering an online learning option through Feb. 12 amid the increased federal presence.
DHS: 2,000 arrested since start of Operation Metro Surge
Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said Monday morning that 2,000 people have been arrested since federal agents launched an immigration enforcement campaign in the Twin Cities last month.
McLaughlin did not say the citizenship status of the people arrested, or why people have been arrested. Federal agents have also been detaining several protesters and observers.
As of Dec. 19, ICE had carried out nearly 700 arrests as part of the operation, according to DHS.
Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo among celebrities wearing pins protesting ICE at Golden Globes
Some celebrities on the red carpet of the Golden Globes Sunday donned pins protesting ICE.
The black-and-white pins displayed slogans like "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT," introducing a political angle into the awards show after last year's relatively apolitical ceremony.
Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne wore the pins on the red carpet, while Jean Smart and Ariana Grande donned them once inside the ballroom. Smart had the pin on her dress as she accepted the award for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy series.
Just a week before Good was killed, an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot and killed 43-year-old Keith Porter in Los Angeles. His death sparked protests in the Los Angeles area, calling for the officer responsible to be arrested.
The idea for the "ICE OUT" pins began with a late-night text exchange earlier this week between Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of a Latino advocacy group called Maremoto.
Allies of their movement have been attending the "fancy events" that take place in the days leading up to the Golden Globes, according to Stamp. They're passing out the pins at parties and distributing them to neighbors who will be attending tonight's ceremony.
"They put it in their purse and they're like, 'Hey would you wear this?' It's so grassroots," Morales Rocketto said.
The organizers pledged to continue the campaign throughout awards season to ensure the public knows the names of Good and others killed by ICE agents in shootings.
Legal analyst breaks down questions surrounding ICE killing
The fatal shooting of Good has raised many legal questions. Constitutional law professor David Schultz, who has taught a class on police, criminal and civil procedure, has some answers.
A look back at the shooting and the days that followed
WCCO is taking a moment to pause and look back at what's unfolded over five historic days. As the questions multiply, the mourning does, too. What is clear is that a wounded city is aching again.