Twin Cities high school students hold walkouts after fatal shooting of Renee Good

Some students in Minneapolis returned to class on Monday, but others stayed home over safety concerns following the deadly U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting on Wednesday.

The district is offering families the option of remote learning for January.

Young people continue to make their voices heard as federal agents increase their presence outside schools and near school bus stops.

As students returned to class on Monday, planned walkouts took place across the Metro.

From Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, where an ICE operation took place last Wednesday, near where Renee Good was killed, to Roseville and Maple Grove.

The student walkouts are a show of solidarity and concern, not only for classmates, but for their communities.

"My church has been getting threats because it was associated with Renee Good," said Ria De Looze, a senior at Maple Grove High School. "I know a lot of my friends who might not necessarily be immigrants are feeling fear just on the possibility of being racially profiled."

The Maple Grove protest stayed on campus with speeches, a short march and a remembrance for Good.

"The heart of the message is to express our need for justice," said De Looze.

Roseville Area High School students walked from their school to the Grace Church parking lot, stopping along the way on the Hamline Avenue Pedestrian Bridge.

At Roosevelt High School, many of the students saw Border Patrol agents come onto school property as school was getting out. Their message, stay away.

While the districts have not endorsed the protests, they have acknowledged the weight of the moment and students' First Amendment rights in letters to parents. A freedom students say is needed now more than ever.

"If you don't speak up, it's going to continue happening," said Zaden Grulkowski, a sophomore at Maple Grove High School.