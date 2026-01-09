Minnesota educators and families call on ICE agents to stay away from schools

Educators from across Minnesota on Friday demanded that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stay away from school property.

Many shared what they've witnessed on or near Minnesota's schools.

"We have seen ICE agents in Roseville circling school property just waiting for families to pick up their children," said Monica Byron, president of Education Minnesota. "Every moment ICE remains near our schools endangers children, educators and families."

In St. Paul, members of Education Minnesota talked about how ICE activity near schools has incited anxiety and fear.

"Grown men use pepper spray on terrified high school students on school property," said Catina Taylor with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators.

Chris Erickson, President of the St. Cloud Education Association, said the presence of ICE has been felt beyond the Twin Cities. He says it's changed how St. Cloud teachers approach each day.

"The fear as they load their students onto the bus at the end of the day, not knowing whether that child will return to their family or to an empty house," said Erickson.

Miles from St. Paul, Minneapolis parents and teachers gathered at Hiawatha Park with a similar message.

They chanted, held signs and demanded accountability for the shooting of Renee Good. Members of the Minneapolis teachers' union spoke about ICE activity at Roosevelt High School on Wednesday, in which federal agents came onto school property while trying to make an arrest.

"While on school property, they deployed chemical irritants and detained an educator and MFE member who was doing their job at dismissal," said Natasha Dockter with the Minneapolis Federation of Educators.

Clara, who has kids in Minneapolis schools, said her daughter has observed federal agents outside her elementary classroom.

"Meanwhile, many agents and vehicles were circling the perimeter of the school," said Clara.

Minneapolis educators discussed organizing networks of care and protection to give students of immigrant families rides to school, and delivering groceries to those too scared to leave their homes.

"Let me be very clear, immigration enforcement should never, under any circumstances, be on school grounds," said Dockter.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on that incident at Roosevelt High says officers used targeted crowd control for the safety of law enforcement and the public. They also said no tear gas was deployed.

Minneapolis Public Schools said it's offering optional online learning for students and families until Feb. 12. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday at all sites.