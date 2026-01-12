2 arrested in St. Cloud during protest against immigration operation Somali business area

The sound of whistles and shouting drew attention to a mall at Third Street and 33rd Avenue in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Monday. That's where dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were met by hundreds of protesters.

Federal agents arrested one person as part of the raid, and later, two protesters in the parking lot. Many of the businesses there are run by the Somali community.

"They just showed up, spraying people and this is not good," Sadiq Daud said. "Everybody is scared. Everybody scared. Most of the people are scared, they are, like, you know, they are scared for their life."

Protesters screamed and yelled profanities at federal agents as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Many wanted to know who ICE was targeting at the mall.

"I don't know why. This community is a peaceful community. It was a peaceful community before ICE arrived," another witness said. "The only reason they keep coming back is to destroy the businesses that are here."

There were a number of people trying to keep the peace and create a barrier between ICE and protestors. One of them was state Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL - St. Cloud.

"You just saw 50, 60 soldiers occupy a parking lot in a perfectly reasonable and respectable neighborhood. So, it's here and it's real," Putnam said.

Putnam said the community doesn't want to feel occupied and he believes that if ICE worked with them and St. Cloud police more closely, they wouldn't receive this kind of outrage.

"The idea that you need 50 people with weapons and tear gas, and I'm not speaking real well because I got a little bit of pepper spray, those things are not needed for a normal, regular, authentic, genuine law enforcement operation," Putnam said.

Putnam said on Monday his role went from being a lawmaker to trying to make sure nobody got seriously hurt.

"This has been done for ratings and popularity and to make people afraid. And the more that we show up peacefully and solid in our experience and convictions and commitment to justice, the more likely that this is going to stop," Putnam said.