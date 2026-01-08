Man arrested during Minneapolis protest shares what it's like in Border Patrol custody

It's not just people in the United States illegally that federal agents are detaining. Federal agents have been taking in several protesters and observers.

Connie Olson, 23, is one of them.

"They pushed my friend aside, tackled me to the ground, kind of drug me against the pavement a little bit to get me under control, cuffed me and put me in the back of the car," Olson said, describing his encounter. "By that time, I didn't have my glasses. It was very disorienting."

He says it started when he heard about what happened to Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent early Wednesday in south Minneapolis.

"I feel emboldened and obligated to help," Olson said.

His idea to help was to go to another ICE scene in south Minneapolis, where agents were making an arrest. There, he said he was upset and slammed the hood of a squad car.

"I got in front of the car and they were yelling something, and I was sad and yelling at them, so they moved towards me. They didn't hit me or anything. I slammed my hand on the hood of the car, pretty hard. They all got out, in unison, of the car and came at me and my friend," Olson said. "It was the wrong choice in many ways, because I felt bad immediately that I put my friend in danger."

He says two officers then drove him around south Minneapolis before parking at the Whipple Federal Building.

"They asked me my name and asked if I was a citizen. They kind of doubted my response and asked where I was born. And I say Osceola, Wisconsin, and they asked where that is, and I say not far from here," Olson said. "It was really weird. The officers were remarkably young. They felt like they could have been my age. They were just like normal guys. The guy in the back seat with me was just, like, trying to strike up small talk."

Olson says that after a few hours, he was told he was free to go with very little explanation. He says he's still processing a day that will go down in American history.

Now that he's had an inside perspective, Olson says he has one key takeaway: "No one knows what's going on."

"I have been calling them a radical paramilitary group that's terrorizing our city, but then it felt like guys hanging out and they all have guns and handcuffs," Olson added.