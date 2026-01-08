Court documents shed light on identity of ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

Court records shed more light on the identity of the federal officer U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Wednesday's fatal encounter in south Minneapolis.

According to Noem, the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, had been dragged while attempting to arrest a 39-year-old man wanted on an immigration warrant in June. That man, Roberto Carlos Munoz, had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.

Court records obtained by WCCO verify the involvement of officer Jonathan in that incident. One document lists "Officer Ross" as the officer who sustained injuries as Munoz attempted to drive away while being apprehended. Another lists "Jonathon Ross" as a testifying witness in the court proceedings surrounding Munoz's arrest.

U.S. Department of Justice

Good was behind the wheel of her car, and city leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.

Federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and President Trump, said the agent killed Good in self-defense, a narrative contradicted by witness accounts, use-of-force experts' analysis of bystander video evidence and local officials.

The FBI is investigating the shooting. The Minnesota BCA was originally involved in the investigation, but on Thursday said the FBI had reversed course and was no longer sharing evidence with their agency.

The killing prompted hours of protests on Wednesday and Thursday, during which federal agents used chemical irritants and physical force on demonstrators. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith — all Democrats — have told ICE to leave the state in the wake of the killing.

Good was a mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota with her partner and 6-year-old son. A memorial for Good continues to grow at the scene of her killing, and a GoFundMe for her family is nearing half a million dollars.