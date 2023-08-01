Video released in trooper's fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released video footage Tuesday afternoon of the shooting of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, who was killed by a state trooper early Monday morning.

The DPS says troopers pulled him over on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. because his tail lights weren't on. They say Cobb was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

At the press conference, the DPS showed the shooting from four angles - three body camera videos from each of the troopers at the scene, and one squad car video. The video was edited to blur out Cobb's face. The agency has not released the names of the troopers involved, and says they have been placed on administrative leave.

According to the video, the three troopers approached Cobb's car and one stood on the driver's side, one on the passenger side, and one trooper stood behind the car.

Body camera footage of the trooper on the driver's side shows him approaching Cobb and asking him to step out of the car.

"We just have some stuff to talk about," the trooper says, but Cobb, who has his hands raised, refuses and then asks why.

"Is this a warrant?" Cobb asks. The trooper says it's not a warrant and asks Cobb to hand over the keys to the car. He then tells Cobb repeatedly to get out of the car.

The trooper on the driver's side and passenger side both open the doors, and the trooper on the driver's side tries to pull Cobb out.

Video from the trooper on the passenger side shows that the trooper pulled a gun. The sound of the gunshot is not captured on the body camera video, but Colonel Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it came from the trooper on the passenger side. Two gunshots can be heard on the squad car video as Cobb pulls his car away.

Cobb drives his car away and the three troopers begin a short pursuit on foot, before they return to their squad cars and begin to chase Cobb.

After a brief pursuit on Interstate 94, video shows that they came to a stop on the left lane of the highway. The three surround the car and eventually pull Cobb out to provide first aid. Cobb, however, died.

At Tuesday's press conference, Langer was asked if it was state patrol policy for a trooper to immediately ask a driver to step out of a vehicle.

"I wouldn't say that it's out of the ordinary for their interactions," Langer said. "They simply asked him to get out of the car. And they had lawful reason to do so."

Relatives, community leaders and other demonstrators went to the governor's mansion in St. Paul Tuesday to speak out about the fatal shooting.

WCCO

"This is definitely gonna be a hard time for our family, his twin brother...his kids, you know, my mom," said Octavia Ruffin, Cobb's sister.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

Note: The video above first aired on July 31.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.