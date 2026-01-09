Video with new angle of ICE agent's shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis shared by White House

The White House on Friday shared cellphone video of a new angle of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis Wednesday.

A source said the video comes from the ICE agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross.

The video clip, which runs 47 seconds long, appears to depict a brief interaction between Good, her passenger and the person recording the video, whose reflection can be seen as he walks around the vehicle.

Vice President JD Vance posted the video on X with a comment repeating his argument that the officer's life was "endangered and he fired in self defense." The White House rapid response account reshared Vance's post.

In the video, Good is behind the wheel of a maroon Honda SUV, with a dog in the back seat. At one point she can be heard to say through the open window, "It's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you."

The passenger, Good's wife, has gotten out and is filming the officer with her cellphone. "U.S. citizen," she says, adding, "You want to come at us?"

Another voice is heard saying, "Get out of the car."

Good's passenger gets back into the car, and the person recording, who has quickly moved around to the front of the car, is facing the driver's side.

The video suddenly jerks away as the vehicle starts to move.

The video has been verified by CBS News' Confirmed team. The agent seen in the reflection of the car matches the agent seen in other verified footage.