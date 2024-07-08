The "World in a City" on display at Aurora's Global Fest, Saturday, Aug. 17

Global Fest is a multicultural experience unlike any other in Colorado. The event brings the sights, sounds and flavors of nations from around the world, and celebrates the diverse people and communities that call Aurora home. The family-friendly, one-day extravaganza includes two stages of vibrant musical and dance performances, a variety of local food trucks, an international marketplace, the Parade of Nations, a Fashion Show, art displays, creative activities for children, and much more.

Now in its 11th year, Global Fest is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn (15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012). Admission to Global Fest is free.

CBS Colorado is the official TV sponsor of Global Fest and will have on air staff emcee a portion of the festivities.

Global Fest opens with the Parade of Nations procession, with representation from dozens of countries. If you've ever watched the Olympic Opening Ceremonies on television, you can witness a mini version of it at Global Fest.

The yearly Fashion Show presents beautiful, handmade outfits. Aurora residents will walk the runway and proudly model their native wear, showcasing a collection of colorful clothes spanning several continents in one place.

Attendees should bring their appetite! Global Fest hosts more than a dozen food trucks, featuring cuisine ranging from Nigeria, Venezuela, Nepali, Ethiopia, Mexico, New Zealand, and many others. Aurora is a destination in Colorado for authentic international dining, as the city is home to over 330 independently owned ethnic restaurants.

Throughout the day, a variety of engaging performances from dance groups, musicians and other entertainers, including ballet, folk dances, orchestras and Swiss Alphorns will fill the two stages. In 2023, several high-profile newcomers delighted the Global Fest crowd:

Jude Kofie – a young Aurora resident and exceptionally skilled piano player. CBS' Steve Hartmann profiled Jude as part of the popular "On The Road" series.

José Hernandez - Aurora resident and winner of Estrella TV's "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento," a competitive TV talent show.

Lucha libre – traditional Mexican luchadors competed in an energetic wrestling presentation.

A sample of the variety of performances can be watched here.

The full 2024 performance schedule, food truck and vendor lists, and event information will be available at AuroraGlobalFest.org.