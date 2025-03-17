Global Flavors competition is back to celebrate Aurora's international cuisine

Aurora will champion its global influences with the launch of Global Flavors: a recognition of its hundreds of specialty restaurants, markets and food trucks. The food competition is now in its second year. The city's signature event Global Fest has moved to earlier in the summer - it takes place this year on Saturday June 14, 2025 from 11AM to 6PM on the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Food providers in Aurora are invited to nominate a globally inspired dish, drink or dessert by March 30th and beginning in May the public will be invited to visit and taste the nominated items, then cast their votes.

"As an extension of Global Fest, Global Flavors is a creative initiative that seeks to actively support and involve the local business community in this global celebration, showcase the diversity of food across Aurora, and unite people through food," said Ricardo Gambetta, manager of the Office of International and Immigrant Affairs.

City of Aurora

To participate in the competition, businesses must be based in Aurora and licensed to sell food, plus be in good standing with regulatory agencies.