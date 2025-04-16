Charges filed against two Colorado Department of Corrections employees

Charges have been filed against two Colorado Department of Corrections employees.

According to complaints filed in Colorado's 23rd Judicial District, John Cribari and Nathan Oldorf are accused of forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, and official misconduct.

Court records show both Cribari, the Associate Director of Adult Parole, and Oldorf, a community parole officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections, "unlawfully, feloniously, and falsely" made claims related to law enforcement training records with the "intent to defraud the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Colorado Peace Officer Standard and training."

Cribari was hired on April 5th in 2002 and was placed on administrative leave earlier this year on February 13. Oldorf was hired in 2005 and was placed on leave on the same day as Cribari.

They were among seven CDOC employees placed on leave earlier this year, though it was unclear if any of their cases were connected.

In March, a spokesperson for CDOC confirmed to CBS Colorado that the Director of Adult Parole David Wolfsgruber, three wardens including Jeff Long from Sterling Correctional Facility, Warden of the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center Ryan Long, and Warden at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City Shane Stucker as well as Program Manager Joshua Darcey were all placed on leave.

According to a spokesperson for the CDOC, Wolfsgruber has returned to work and shared the following statement:

"David Wolfsgruber, Director of Adult Parole for the Colorado Department of Corrections, was recently placed on administrative leave to conduct an internal review. That review is now complete. The review found no evidence of policy violations, misconduct, or wrongdoing. As Such, Director Wolfsgruber resumed his duties effective immediately. The Colorado Department of Corrections remains committed to ensuring fairness, accountability, and transparency throughout our processes. While we take all concerns seriously and investigate them thoroughly, we also believe it is equally important to publicly affirm when no wrongdoing is found."

Cribari and Oldorf remain on paid leave pending the outcome of their cases.