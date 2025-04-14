Greeley to vote on future of new hockey stadium and entertainment district, suggested to be "regional hub" of Northern Colorado

Greeley to vote on future of new hockey stadium and entertainment district

The City of Greeley is looking to develop what some are calling a "regional hub" for Northern Colorado, and the project could come one step closer to reality on Tuesday night. Greeley's City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to approve a predevelopment agreement that would move forward a proposal to build an arena in western Greeley.

The proposal is largely driven by The Water Valley Company, which owns the minor league hockey team, the Colorado Eagles. The team currently plays in the Blue Arena in Loveland.

Greeley City Manager Raymond Lee told CBS News Colorado that bringing an entertainment district to Greeley is important for many voters.

A rendering shows a proposed new arena for the Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team, along with a conference center, hotel, water park, and more in Greeley. Water Valley Company via The City of Greeley

"I think the citizens of Greeley have spoken and been very loud and clear that they want more amenities, more attractions," Lee said.

Northern Colorado's population is projected to double in the next two decades and Greeley is just one of several communities looking to absorb as much of the tax dollars they can through entertainment and development

"We don't want to see those sales tax dollars leave our community and go to our surrounding communities. We want to make sure we are offering amenities and attractions to people in our community," Lee said.

The Water Valley Company is hoping to build an arena and more just north of U.S. 34, near Windsor. The project would be located west of Highway 257. Lee said the initial 1,800-acre development, if approved by the council, would likely feature an arena, conference center, hotel, water park, and more.

The surrounding undeveloped property, estimated to be around 8,000 additional acres, could eventually follow suit with development. City officials hope to build housing, restaurants, parks, and more for future residents of many economic backgrounds.

"To a large retrospect, western Greeley is the future of Greeley," Lee said. "We have grown west as this community has grown in size and scope."

Lee said the city knows the growth of the region is already starting, and by potentially taking on a project like this, the citizens of today can have a direct say in the Greeley of tomorrow.

"It is a much bigger picture we are looking at overall. This is a small component of that," Lee said. "We don't ever want to forget our past and what has made this community what it is today. But the future is bright for Greeley, and this is one step in that direction if council does vote to pass this."