Coloradans prepare for tick season as weather warms, doctors, veterinarians share how to stay safe

When it comes to ticks, one of the first things some people may think of is Lyme disease, but health experts say it's not the only concern when it comes to tick bites. Here in Colorado, the state Department of Public Health and Environment has reported no Lyme disease originating in Colorado, but as people and pets travel in from elsewhere, they may need treatment here. Now, as the weather heats up and folks head out to trails, doctors and vets in Boulder County are keeping a close eye on the insect.

Ticks are a new concern for new Colorado resident Kelly Kutas, whose family left their Chicago city life behind for Boulder County.

"I woke up this morning to a bunch of posts on Facebook about ticks," Kutas said, "I just feel like I have the heebie jeebies just thinking about them."

A close up of an adult female, an adult male, nymph and larva tick next to a paper clip Getty Images

Her new research started with a lot of questions, like, "Where do ticks live? How do I avoid them? Do I need to be worried about them in my backyard?" Kutas said.

These are also questions Dr. Jill Carnahan hears from her patients at her Flatiron Functional Medicine practice in Louisville.

"Many people have wooded backyards that can be a source of ticks," Carnahan said, "They like to kind of jump off the tall grass onto our clothing or onto our skin."

As tick season begins and stretches through the summer, Carnahan is spreading awareness for the growing problem and urging hikers to wear protective clothing on the trails, like long sleeves and pants.

"What we're seeing is every year, the incidence of tick-borne infections is just exponentially rising," Carnahan said, "Understand that a tick bite, even a spider bite, some of these things can cause an infection. It doesn't have to be Lyme, but it could still be just as serious."

Different illnesses can come from different ticks. Some symptoms can be flu-like or include skin changes, fatigue and joint inflammation. It's also possible to see similar bite reactions in both humans and pets.

CBS

At Louisville Family Animal Hospital, DVM Thomas Shroyer sees his fair share of the insects.

"The primary place you're going to look and where we find the majority of them are when we're doing a standard ear exam," Shroyer said, "Another place we see them a lot is on the neck and on the shoulders."

Shroyer also recommends that dog owners regularly check their hiking companions and stay up to date on oral and topical preventative medicine.

"What happens as a topical is on the market longer, the ticks and fleas tend to develop resistance to that. So the researchers and the drug companies are constantly trying to stay at least one step ahead of the parasites," Shroyer said.

CBS

No one is saying Coloradans should avoid the trails this spring, but to try and make sure insects don't hitch a ride, and check it out if they do.

"We moved to Colorado to be outside and be in nature, so we plan on doing that," Kutas said, "I will definitely be checking them like at bath time, and, you know, their hair to make sure that they don't have something, you know, creepy crawling."

For those who find a tick and want to know more, there are options available to send the insect off for testing. If the tick spreads a disease, symptoms may not show up for a long time. Medical professionals say it's always best to talk to them about any concerns.