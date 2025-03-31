Watch CBS News
Selena tribute performer to be featured at Aurora's Global Fest in Colorado

By Anna Alejo

Thirty years after her death, her star still shines bright. Selena Quintanilla, known as the Queen of Tejano music.

A young performer from Aurora brings joy to audiences with her Selena tribute performances.

Mayra Alejandra will perform at Aurora's Global Fest on June 14.

Alejandra has studied the life of her favorite performer and considers it a privilege to celebrate someone who fans hold so dear.

"Selena is just a big part of my life and I am so thankful. She opened up the way for me to perform, to do her songs to pay tribute to her, and it's been amazing, people love it," said Alejandra.

