CBS

Wednesday April 8 - 5:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado

Join CBS Colorado, 97.3 KBCO, and Raise the Future for A Day for Wednesday's Child on Wednesday, April 8th. CBS Colorado anchor, Mekialaya White, is hosting A Day for Wednesday's Child where she will introduce viewers to many children still waiting for homes and will share success stories of those children who have found loving homes. CBS Colorado viewers are encouraged to call in for adoption information or phone in pledges to support the work of Raise the Future.

To donate call 303.970.1585 or go to igfn.us/form/-eypeA

Watch Wednesday's Child segments or see coverage of A Day for Wednesday's Child from CBS Colorado newscasts.

Click here to see this year's fact sheet.

Looking for another way to donate? Click on the QR code below.