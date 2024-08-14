Watch CBS News
Local News

Global Fest fashion show to showcase designs from many nations

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

Global Fest fashion show to showcase designs from many nations
Global Fest fashion show to showcase designs from many nations 00:55

This weekend food, music, art and fashion from around the world will be on display at Global Fest. 

Aurora's signature event showcases the city's many cultures. We got a preview of some of the folkloric attire that will be part of the fashion show.

global-fashion.png
CBS

Your Aurora reporter Kelly Werthmann will be announcing the fashion event.

Beautiful dresses representing Mexico, Guatemala and many other nations will be on display.  Many created by local fashion designers.

The fashion show takes place Saturday at 1pm on the main stage.

"All America, Korea, Taiwan, China, everybody come. I love it because it's a family time for everybody," said fashion designer Francesca Flores.

global-fest-gfx.png
CBS

CBS Colorado is excited to sponsor Aurora's Global Fest.  Your Aurora reporters Werthmann, Michael Abeyta and Tori Mason will all be present.

Global Fest takes place at the Aurora Municipal Center this Saturday August 17 from 11AM TO 6PM.

Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.