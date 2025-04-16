Watch CBS News
Popular Mexican restaurant chain in Colorado expands with new Denver location

By Jasmine Arenas

/ CBS Colorado

Owners of Los Dos Potrillos help young Colorado entrepreneurs
A local Mexican restaurant with deep roots in the suburbs has just opened a new location, this time in Denver.

Los Dos Potrillos now has six locations, including Centennial, Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker, Denver and Castle Rock. The newest spot opened Tuesday near I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.

new-los-dos-potrillos-5pkg-frame-2203.jpg
CBS

They said a good restaurant feels like a home away from home, and inside the newest Los Dos Potrillos in Denver, that's exactly the vibe.

After more than 20 years in the suburbs, this opening marks a full circle moment for the Ramirez family. They're not only bringing their signature flavors to the city, they're also helping mentor young entrepreneurs.

For the past few months, Alexica Hernandez, a senior at Eaglecrest High School and student at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, has learned the ins and outs of the restaurant business through an internship.

new-los-dos-potrillos-5pkg-frame-2576.jpg
CBS

"I learned everything; dedication, how to work as a team, how to manage it right," said Hernandez.

Her goal is to one day own a restaurant herself. For CEO Daniel Ramirez, giving back in this way is personal.

"That's the bigger picture. How do we continue creating goals, and how do we help others achieve theirs?" said Ramirez.

For the last two decades, the Ramirez family has established a reputation for itself in Colorado's restaurant scene. While their Northglenn location recently closed, the restaurants in Littleton, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch are regularly packed.

Now, they're opening their sixth location in the city where their dream first began: Denver.

new-los-dos-potrillos-5pkg-frame-2068.jpg
CBS

"It feels like a homecoming to be able to say, 'Look, we did something really fun in the suburbs. Now, let's get back to our roots,'" said Ramirez.

And they're in a position to pass along those lessons to the next generation. This marks Los Dos Potrillos' sixth location, and its first in Denver, set to employ 120 people.

Jasmine Arenas
jasmine-a-16x9-copy.jpg

Jasmine Arenas is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

