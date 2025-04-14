Watch CBS News
Former Denver school, church worker sentenced; alleged sex assault victim vows "I will continue to fight like hell"

By Brian Maass

A Denver judge has sentenced Diego Marroquin, a former worker at St. John's school and church in southeast Denver, to four years of sex offender intensive supervised probation stemming from accusations by a teenage girl that Marroquin raped her at the church.

Marroquin, 38, pleaded guilty in January to a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and to a misdemeanor assault charge.

He appeared in court on April 11, where he received the probationary sentence, which typically requires registration as a sex offender in Colorado and no contact with children.

Marroquin's attorney, Marshall Breit, said his client did not speak at the sentencing hearing.

However the teen who accused him of rape did address the Judge. In 2022, the then 13-year-old girl said Marroquin raped her in a balcony overlooking the church.

Now 16, she says, "Diego took a piece of me... He took advantage of me. I am fighting for my life to prove Diego holds nothing on me. I am fighting to prove he is a nobody. "

In a statement, her parents said, "We could not be more proud of our strong and courageous daughter who stood up and faced her perpetrator by telling her story in court on Friday. Predators thrive on silence by threatening their victims. Society needs to courageously address this problem."

Although the church and school previously called Marroquin a staff member in communications to parents, a St. John's spokesperson contends Marroquin "had very little interaction with kids."

The alleged victim is related to a former employee of CBS News Colorado.

