Aurora Ethiopian leader set on writing his community's story

Aurora, the most diverse city in the state of Colorado, embraces its Ethiopian community

The City of Aurora says it is "Open to the World. With immigrants speaking 160 languages, it is the most diverse city in Colorado. One of the largest immigrant groups, numbering in the thousands, is from Ethiopia.

Samuel GebreMichael immigrated from Ethiopia to Aurora in 2006.

"It is a good place to be here in Colorado," said GebreMichael. "Aurora is a place where you see every people, every colors, you don't think that you are outside."

GebreMichael serves on the Aurora Immigrant and Refugee Commission and also leads the Colorado Ethiopian Community organization.

He says he's driven to help others given the challenges he faced when he first immigrated here.

"I have my degree on literature but after I came here I have to start from the scratch," said GebreMichael. "When I came over here my big problem was just to find a resource, just to find a voice."

GebreMichael now has a graphic design business.

He frequently supports other immigrants launching small businesses, such as Jemile Bogale who has a printing and embroidery company.

"He's one of those people that like to see everybody's success and it doesn't matter what you're doing. If he knows, he can help you. If he doesn't, he will sit down and try to figure it out with you," Bogale said.

"The good thing about America, there is opportunities," said GebreMichael.

He is also organizing the Colorado Diasporic Film Festival taking place in late August.

"The Americans, they will see Africa here in Colorado, here in Aurora," GebreMichael said. "It is a good platform as an immigrant or refugee just to tell your story, we write our own story."

GebreMichael takes pride in his native Colorado son who's a student at Smoky Hill High School.

He's honored to call Aurora home and appreciates its welcoming nature.

"All the communities come together and then celebrating their culture, celebrating their beliefs," added GebreMichael.

