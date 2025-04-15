Watch CBS News
Sports

Gabriel Landeskog rejoins Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, team says

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche says team captain Gabriel Landeskog will rejoin the team on Tuesday. The announcement represents his return to the NHL after a serious knee injury three years ago and his first time playing for the Avs after winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.

"Gabriel Landeskog's conditioning loan has been terminated and he will rejoin the Avalanche today," the team said in a social media post Tuesday morning.

Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the Stanley Cup celebrating their NHL Championship before their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on October 12, 2022. / Getty Images

As part of his return to professional hockey, Landeskog was on loan to the Colorado Eagles minor league and played two games with them on Friday and Saturday. The demand for tickets to those games was unprecedented, fetching well over $1,000 each on the resale market.

Fans expressed joy and excitement in the comment sections of the Avs' posts on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

In his return to pro hockey last week, fans flooded the internet searching for tickets to the Eagles' games at Blue Arena in Loveland.

The Avs play the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs this year, but the dates of those games have not yet been set.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.