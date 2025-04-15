Gabriel Landeskog rejoins Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, team says

The Colorado Avalanche says team captain Gabriel Landeskog will rejoin the team on Tuesday. The announcement represents his return to the NHL after a serious knee injury three years ago and his first time playing for the Avs after winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.

"Gabriel Landeskog's conditioning loan has been terminated and he will rejoin the Avalanche today," the team said in a social media post Tuesday morning.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the Stanley Cup celebrating their NHL Championship before their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on October 12, 2022. / Getty Images

As part of his return to professional hockey, Landeskog was on loan to the Colorado Eagles minor league and played two games with them on Friday and Saturday. The demand for tickets to those games was unprecedented, fetching well over $1,000 each on the resale market.

Fans expressed joy and excitement in the comment sections of the Avs' posts on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

In his return to pro hockey last week, fans flooded the internet searching for tickets to the Eagles' games at Blue Arena in Loveland.

The Avs play the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs this year, but the dates of those games have not yet been set.