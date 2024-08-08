Global Fest adding free soccer clinic as Aurora celebrates "The World in a City"

It is one of the biggest events of the year for the city of Aurora.

We are excited to sponsor Global Fest - celebrating Aurora's unique place as one of Colorado's most diverse cities. One in five residents of Aurora is born outside the U.S.

On Saturday August 17 at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn you can experience arts, music and food from around the world. The event take place from 11AM to 6PM.

More than 160 languages are spoken by residents of the city.

The event is expected to draw as many as ten thousand people.

Aurora Coordinator of International Community Outreach Minsoo Song said, "I would like to invite everybody to be part of this great event because these days everybody wants to travel overseas. It's great to be out there. But you can experience all different cultures just right here."

New this year: a soccer clinic for kids. The free clinic will be hosted by the Colorado Soccer Foundation. Soccer brings immigrant groups closer together and is recognized as one of the key activities in the city's Immigrant Integration Plan.

Also new this year is the Global Flavors food competition.

You are invited to vote by August 12th on the best globally inspired dish, drink or dessert by Aurora food vendors.

For details on how to vote, visit: https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/global_fest/global_flavors

CBS