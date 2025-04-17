Watch CBS News
Red Rocks postpones Friday night concert due to precipitation; Sublime fans will have to wait a few days

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Major temperature drop and snow chances arrive in Colorado very quickly
Major temperature drop and snow chances arrive in Colorado very quickly 02:31

The snowy forecast for Friday in the Denver metro area has prompted music promoters to postpone a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Sublime was supposed to perform at the legendary Colorado venue on Friday night.  

Snow storm Denver Colorado
File photo of Red Rocks Park covered in a few inches of snow in 2014 Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The concert will now take place on Monday night instead.

Rain and snow are expected to move in Thursday night. Snow is projected to fall throughout the day on Friday, and accumulations will vary.

Temperatures on Friday will also be well below normal. The high temperature in Denver will be in the mid to upper-30s.

In a post on social media, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre wrote "Due to inclement weather incoming, the @sublime performance originally scheduled for Fri, 4/18 will be moved to Mon, 4/21. All 4/18 tickets will be honored on 4/21. If you purchased through AXS and can't attend the new date, check your email for more info."

Sublime made a big splash on the FM airways in the 1990s with a hard-driving ska punk sound. The band has been a successful touring act in the decades since then.

