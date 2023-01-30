Formerly homeless man urges people to "spread the warmth"
Forced to live on the streets because of addiction and job loss, Michael Allen finally hit a point where he wanted to change. He's now part of the Denver Rescue Mission.
For more than 100 years, the Denver Rescue Mission has kept people warm during the frigid season, while assisting in recovery. Harvest Farm in Northern Colorado is one way they help.
