Denver Rescue Mission offers program that helps men build a new life

For some people, addiction and homelessness go hand-in-hand. The Denver Rescue Mission has a long history of helping people in recovery. The New Life Program is a one-year, immersive, foundation-building program. Participants have access to:

Case management

Counseling

Spiritual development

Work readiness

Life-skills education

Accountability

Financial management training

Healthy relationships

Housing preparation

The program is designed to help men overcome the struggles that keep them in cycle of addiction and homelessness.

CBS

Thomas is using poetry to help him process years of pain. He's published his first book of poetry called "Recovery."

"I was at war with addiction and mental health issues for 25 years," he told CBS News Colorado.

He was born and raised in Atlanta, but came to Denver specifically to get help from Denver Rescue Mission's New Life Program.

"Life is too precious to live in that dark space," he said.

As part of the program, Thomas meets with a clinician every day as he learns to manage anxiety and depression without self-medicating.

"There's a lot more to recovery than just saying, 'No," he said.

He works a janitorial job at the shelter which provides structure and teaches him accountability. When Thomas goes back home, he wants to be an example of integrity for his daughter and grandchildren.

"I give all the credit to God to change me, but I give the credit to Denver Rescue Mission for allowing me that space for the transformation," Thomas said.

CBS

The transformation that he's undergone includes a new found passion for helping people.

"I really would like to work on my public speaking to share my story and to share hope with others," he said.

For now, Thomas is offering hope through his poetry.

LINK: Spread the Warmth

Denver Rescue Mission needs donations of warm weather gear; hats, gloves, coats, boots, socks, underwear. You can also make a cash donation through CBS Colorado's Spread the Warmth campaign.