Public pushback greets CDOT's Colorado Boulevard bus rapid transit proposal; nearly 3/4 comments oppose BRT

Nearly three out of every four written comments submitted to the Colorado Department of Transportation during the early public review of its proposed Bus Rapid Transit project on Colorado Boulevard oppose the idea, according to records obtained by CBS Colorado through a Colorado Open Records Act request.

The comments, while not a scientific survey of public opinion, provide a revealing look at the concerns of residents and business owners motivated enough to weigh in on one of metro Denver's most significant transportation proposals. Again and again, commenters warned that reducing lanes for cars could worsen traffic, hurt small businesses and fundamentally change one of Denver's busiest corridors.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Supporters, meanwhile, argued the city is long overdue for faster, more reliable public transportation.

The records cover approximately 90 written comments submitted to CDOT between April and June as the agency began gathering public feedback on alternatives for the project.

What CDOT is proposing

CDOT is studying the possibility of bringing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to Colorado Boulevard, one of the state's busiest arterial roadways. While the final design has not been selected, several alternatives under consideration would dedicate lanes to buses along portions of the corridor.

Bus Rapid Transit typically features:

Dedicated bus lanes

Enhanced stations

Faster boarding

Traffic signal priority

More frequent and reliable service

Transportation planners often describe BRT as offering many of the benefits of light rail at a substantially lower construction cost.

Colorado Boulevard has long ranked among Denver's most congested corridors while also serving thousands of transit riders each day. CDOT says the project is intended to improve safety, increase transit reliability and better balance the needs of motorists, bus riders, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project remains in the planning stage. No final design has been selected, and additional public outreach and environmental review are still ahead before construction could occur.

CBS

The comments

To better understand public reaction, CBS Colorado filed an open records request seeking every written public comment submitted during the early public engagement period.

The responses do not represent a scientific poll. Rather, they reflect the opinions of people who chose to write CDOT. Still, clear patterns emerged.

Of the comments reviewed:

74% opposed the BRT proposal

10% supported it

The remainder were neutral or did not clearly take a position

Among the most common concerns:

Reducing traffic lanes would worsen congestion

Construction could damage small businesses

CDOT should wait to evaluate the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project before moving forward

Others argued better transit infrastructure is badly needed and long overdue

Some respondents used especially pointed language. One commenter called the proposal "the stupidest worst idea ever." Another wrote, "Please stop forcing this crap on the population."

Supporters were equally emphatic. One person described the project as a "Huge win for everyone who lives here."

CBS

Business owners worry about the cost

For Derrel White, the debate is personal. White manages a sandwich business along Colorado Boulevard and says his restaurant already faces enough challenges without prolonged construction or reduced vehicle access.

"It's probably going to be kind of a nightmare," said White.

White fears fewer traffic lanes, changing traffic patterns and months of construction could discourage customers from stopping.

"I think it would make people not want to come over here," he said.

He worries that businesses with limited parking could suffer the most.

"We're trying to grow sales at this store. We already have a small parking lot. Add construction and changes to the road, people may just decide not to come."

If one of the more aggressive lane-reduction options is ultimately selected, White believes congestion could become overwhelming.

"I'm dreading if it goes down to one lane each way. That's going to be tough," White said.

Echoes of previous reporting

Many of the written concerns closely mirror findings from a previous CBS Colorado investigation, which examined CDOT's traffic modeling.

That reporting found some of the alternatives under study could significantly increase travel times for motorists if general-purpose lanes are converted into dedicated bus lanes.

Supporters of Bus Rapid Transit argue those tradeoffs must be weighed against benefits that are often difficult to measure solely by vehicle delay, including more reliable transit, improved pedestrian safety, lower emissions and transportation options for residents who do not drive.

CDOT declines to address individual comments

CBS Colorado asked CDOT about the concerns raised repeatedly in the public comments. A spokesperson declined to respond to specific public feedback while the planning process continues.

Instead, the agency said its goal remains improving safety while developing a transportation solution that balances the needs of drivers, transit riders, pedestrians and cyclists using Colorado Boulevard.

BRT on Colorado Blvd. would stretch for about 7 miles, from 40th Avenue to Hampden. The next major step is for CDOT to identify which of its BRT proposals will move forward. While only about 90 people submitted written comments via the CDOT BRT website, the decisions the agency ultimately makes will affect tens of thousands of commuters who use Colorado Blvd every day.

To learn more about the project and submit written comments, click here.