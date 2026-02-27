Denver Rescue Mission doubling its emergency services program for families

Families with children are the fasting-growing demographic of people experiencing homelessness, and Denver Rescue Mission is leveling up to help. The organization is in the process of doubling the number of rooms it's making available for families, from 10 to 20.

The Emergency Shelter services for families includes a room with its own bathroom that is set up to meet the family's needs, so that everyone comfortably has their own bed. Three hot meals are provided every day, and the families can access a case manager, a clinician, workshops and a program for youth. All at no cost for six months.

"That's really the focus is to give them a safe, secure space that is not in the hotel system, that is regulated because people have background checks here, that is offering them those consistent services that they're looking for and touchpoints that help them reach past where they've been probably in a long while," said Joy McGuire-Olson, Director of Clinical Counseling for Denver Rescue Mission.

CBS

Nakeshia is a single mom of three who's been in the program since November. The Emergency Shelter program is the end of a long journey for Nakeshia and the beginning of a new life.

She survived an abuse relationship and was able to get her kids out, but then the family moved around without the resources to start over again.

"It's been a lot. It's not stable ... having to change their schools all the time," Nakeshia explained.

The Emergency Shelter services have stabilized her family. In just three months, she is taking classes to become a caseworker. She's learned budgeting and taken a parenting workshop. She also has access to a caring clinician who can help her navigate her new world.

"I feel like that's one of the best parts of the program because you can explain and let her know like how you feel without being judged and kind of get some positive feedback," Nakeshia said. "If I was by myself trying to do all this without support, I don't think I would make it, or I don't think I would be this far that I am right now."

Nakeshia and her children are on a postive road to recovery. They're looking forward to one more move, this time into permanent housing.

LINK: Spread the Warmth

Denver Rescue Mission needs donations of warm weather gear; hats, gloves, coats, boots, socks, underwear. You can also make a cash donation through CBS Colorado's Spread the Warmth campaign.