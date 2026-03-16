Denver Rescue Mission works to end homelessness in Northern Colorado with new Fort Collins facility

The Denver Rescue Mission is working toward a solution for homelessness in Northern Colorado. Construction on a new facility is underway at the intersection of Mason Street and Hibdon Court in Fort Collins.

"The foundation is being poured. Stairwells are going up and framing should be happening very soon," said Seth Forwood, Denver Rescue Mission's Vice President of Programs, Northern Colorado. "It's not just a shelter. It is a Homeless Resolution Center that is aimed at keeping people safe overnight, but also pointing them in the direction of their long-term sustainability in a permanent home."

Denver Rescue Mission is hoping this facility will make a real difference.

"We have the first kind of purpose-built day shelter that Fort Collins has ever seen," said Forwood.

Not only will people be able to seek services during the day, the overnight guests can expect a high level of care.

"Instead of having large rooms that house as many people as we can, the shelter beds are broken up into neighborhoods that we can program according to the demographics and needs of the people that are coming into our doors," Forwood said.

There will be spaces for veterans and overnight workers.

"And if a whole neighborhood is dedicated to that, we can really protect it so they can get some good sleep and actually show up to work as their best self," he said.

Denver Rescue Mission is dedicated to breaking down the barriers and getting people in stable, permanent housing.

LINK: Spread the Warmth

Denver Rescue Mission needs donations of warm weather gear: hats, gloves, coats, boots, socks and underwear. You can also make a cash donation through CBS Colorado's Spread the Warmth campaign.