Colorado Rockies trade Antonio Senzatela, Brenton Doyle, Victor Vodnik

The Major League Baseball deadline has come and gone, and the Rockies made made several moves.

Colorado traded reliever Victor Vodnik to the Miami Marlins, according to MLB.com. In return, they get infielder Connor Norby and minor league pitcher Aiden May.

Center fielder Brenton Doyle has struggled this season, batting .214 with just one home run. Recent struggles aside, Doyle is a two-time Gold Glove winner. The Rockies are trading him to the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB. In exchange, they're getting pitcher Mason Adams and infield prospect Carlos Vielma. Adams posted a 3.86 ERA and had 48 strikeouts in 14 games in the minors this year.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitches in the seventh inning during a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rockies are also sending pitcher Antonio Senzatela to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for two minor leaguers: left-handed pitcher Mark Manfredi and infielder Juan Martínez. Senzatela spent 10 seasons with the Rockies and had a 3.61 ERA this season.