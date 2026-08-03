24/7 behavioral health walk-in center opens in Colorado mountain county

Summit County continues to face challenges with mental health, substance use and the pressures of living in a mountain community. So a new resource is available around the clock for anyone who needs immediate help.

CBS

Paragon Behavioral Health has opened a new 24/7 walk-in crisis center next to St. Anthony Summit Hospital near Frisco. The center is designed to give people a place to walk in without an appointment and receive immediate support for mental health crises, substance use concerns or other behavioral health needs, regardless of medical coverage.

Paragon leaders said the idea came after conversations with Summit County about what services were still missing from the community's behavioral health system.

"It was identified that they needed a walk-in center and some detox work," said Samantha Archuleta, Paragon's chief clinical director. "We decided to step in."

The center officially opened this week and accepts people of all ages, whether they're experiencing anxiety, depression, overwhelming stress, substance use issues or withdrawal symptoms.

"It's a great resource for anybody and any kind of behavioral health crisis," said Olivia Wangaard, Paragon's operations manager. "Some places are going to close at 5 or 6 p.m., and here's a resource that you can tell your clients about and say, 'Hey, if something comes up while we're out of office, here's where you can go.'"

Those resources can include counseling, housing assistance, food resources and other community services depending on a person's needs. The biggest goal, staff members say, is removing barriers that often keep people from asking for help.

"This is a place where we're just like, 'Just come,'" Archuleta said. "Just walk in, and we will figure it out and help you. It alleviates the phone calls that might have to be made, or the risk of calling when the phone doesn't feel as personal."

Unlike many mental health providers locally, the center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Something could be happening in the middle of the night, and we're here to support you," Wangaard said.

The center plans to follow up after someone leaves to make sure they stay connected with longer-term care, for a more permanent solution.

Paragon leaders said the center also fills an important gap for people struggling with substance use, combining behavioral healthcare with withdrawal management and ongoing support.

"Combining the walk-in center with some support for substance use feels unique," Archuleta said. "It's creating a space for someone who's like, 'I'm just struggling.'"

The opening comes as Summit County continues working to address behavioral health needs, including suicide prevention. Staff members said increasing access to immediate care is one way they hope to reach people before a crisis worsens.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the increased suicides here in the county," Archuleta said. "It feels really important to be able to immediately provide support and provide access to more services."