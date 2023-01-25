Harvest Farm program provides a safe haven for men battling addiction and homelessness

Denver Rescue Mission teams up with CBS Colorado for the Spread the Warmth campaign

For more than 100 years, the Denver Rescue Mission has kept people warm during the frigid season, while assisting in recovery. This year, the organization has paired up with CBS News Colorado for its "Spread the Warmth" campaign and is featuring a program that made a pledge to help men in tough situations get back on their feet.

Harvest Farm in Northern Colorado takes pride in providing shelter and recovery to those battling drug addictions and housing challenges.

"We exist to provide a haven for those people who are experiencing homelessness or addiction," said Seth Forwood, senior director of the Denver Rescue Mission project.

In the plains of Wellington, just north of Fort Collins, 72 men from all walks of life come to Harvest Farm for the isolation and compassion of the organization in hopes of a new life. As a part of their recovery, the men work the farm grounds and tend to the animals and are rewarded with food and shelter.

"It's therapeutic, being on a farm with animals," said Damon Holland, a participant.

Most of the men in the Denver Rescue Mission program didn't come from other farms or even have a home prior to their arrival. Many were addicted to drugs or alcohol.

"I was dealing with drug addiction," Holland said. "For me personally, it is hugely beneficial for me. To be around men going through these same things. So, I can help my fellow men, so I can give back."

As long as participants are showing engagement and effort, they are granted one-year of housing, therapy and opportunity at the farm.

"Everything is good here, but I really enjoy my coworkers. There's so many ways to build community to deal with your past issues, (including) trauma or abuse, and move forward with a new life."

The environment is what most of the participants brag about due to them being on farmland and isolated.

"The rural environment, oftentimes, itself is a component of their recovery," Forwood said. "Hopefully when they graduate from the program, they'll have everything in place in order for their life to just change in one area... and that's their address."

Participants continue to praise the program and recommend anyone who is battling addiction and homelessness to reach out.

"I would encourage somebody to give this place a try, it can absolutely change your life," Holland said.