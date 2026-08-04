Colorado State University signs deal with adidas, ends partnership with Under Armour

Colorado State University has signed a new multi-year partnership with adidas, making the sportswear company the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner for Rams athletics. The move comes as the university prepares for its move to the Pac-12 from the Mountain West Conference.

Tommy Maher of the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium on Oct. 10, 2025 in Fort Collins. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

In a statement, the university said the agreement takes effect immediately and creates new name, image and likeness opportunities (NIL) for Colorado State student-athletes. NIL helps the university bring in more talent to athletics through paid incentives.

"We are thrilled to have adidas as a part of the Colorado State University family," said John Weber, Colorado State's director of athletics. "As we enter the Pac-12, we are deeply committed to competing at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics, and this comprehensive partnership is a critical component to surrounding all our student-athletes with the best-in-class resources and support when they train and compete."

"We are proud to partner with Colorado State as part of our heightened investment in college sports," said Jim Murphy, adidas senior director of NCAA sports marketing in a statement shared by CSU. "We are committed to delivering innovative products and dynamic experiences for athletes, students and fans as we build the future of college athletics, hand-in-hand with Rams Nation."

Colorado State said new adidas Rams merchandise will be available later this month at the Colorado State Team Store inside Canvas Stadium and at the University Bookstore in the Lory Student Center.

"Colorado State is entering an exciting new chapter, and we're grateful to be part of it," Weber wrote. "We see this as more than an athletics partnership—it's an opportunity to support the entire university and build relationships that will make an impact across campus for years to come."