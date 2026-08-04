Indian Creek Fire forces evacuations in Colorado's Jackson County

A new wildfire is forcing evacuations in Jackson County in northern Colorado. It was named the Indian Creek Fire and a large smoke plume could be seen before nightfall on Tuesday.

Adam VanValkenburg

Adam VanValkenburg

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the fire is near Jackson County Road 53, also known as Forest Service Road 103. That runs along Indian Creek.

"Anyone that lives along this road please evacuate now!!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Voluntary evacuations are also being put in place in some areas of Highway 14 "at JCR 53 to the South, East and North areas."

Shirley Cromer

Video of the fire captured by onlookers showed an aerial attack on the flames which included a firefighting plane and a firefighting helicopter. Both did drops above the fire, which is burning in a forested area.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or structure loss. There's also no estimate yet on how big the fire is.

Central Colorado, including Jackson County, will be under a red flag warning on Wednesday. Wind gusts between noon and 7 p.m. will reach speeds of 35 to 40 mph and the humidity levels will be between 7% and 14%.

Jackson County is one of Colorado's least populated counties. It's located along the Wyoming border to the west of Larimer County.