Colorado's new 50-year time capsule to be buried soon, submissions being accepted

A new time capsule is giving Coloradans the chance to decide how future generations will remember life in 2026.

The project, led by Visit Loveland, will replace a much smaller capsule buried 50 years ago during Colorado's centennial celebration. That original capsule was recently opened, prompting plans for a larger, community-driven collection that will remain sealed until the state's 200th anniversary in 2076.

"We're basically trying to get assets and stories from across the state of Colorado to be able to preserve our legacy to share with residents of Colorado in 2076," said Charles Lammers, destination marketing manager for Visit Loveland.

Charles Lammers CBS

The new capsule is designed to reflect the voices of people across Colorado rather than a handful of organizers.

"This project is important because we want to be able to share the legacy and the things that we were proud of in 2026 with the folks that are going to be opening the capsule in 50 years," Lammers said.

Lammers told CBS Colorado the effort differs from many traditional time capsules because submissions are open to the public instead of being chosen by a few.

"It's different because those time capsules were basically smaller time capsules with a predetermined set of items by a very select few diplomats. So, not exactly the same thing as a community time capsule," Lammers explained.

The capsule is traveling across Colorado to collect contributions from residents. While people can submit a variety of items, many have chosen to write about their lives today.

"A lot of times, it's just been letters. So people are sharing stories about what life is like," Lammers said.

Organizers hope those personal messages will help create a connection between today's residents and the people who open the capsule decades from now.

"We hope in 50 years people will kind of track these folks down," Lammers said.

Coloradans have until Sept. 10 to submit items to the Visit Loveland team. Organizers plan to document every submission before burying the capsule at the end of September, where it will remain until it is opened in 2076.