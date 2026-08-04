Denver Broncos say Burnham Yard stadium plans moving forward, but questions remain about timeline and cost for fans

Nearly a year after identifying Burnham Yard as the preferred site for a new stadium, the Denver Broncos say they're still on track to open a new home in 2031. That's even as team leaders acknowledge the project has not progressed as quickly as they had hoped.

The team unveiled updated renderings of its Burnham Yard master plan Tuesday, highlighting a vision that includes parks, restaurants, shops, housing and public gathering spaces surrounding a new stadium.

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Broncos Team President Damani Leech said the Broncos continue to refine both the stadium design and the overall district plan. But he also acknowledged the project faces challenges outside the team's control.

"I've got to be honest," Leech said. "I wish we were further along in some areas than we are now."

Leech said negotiations surrounding a Community Benefits Agreement and the relocation of Denver Water facilities remain critical pieces of the project. The Broncos need about 20 acres currently occupied by Denver Water operations for the development to move forward.

The team released updated renderings of its Burnham Yard master plan on Tuesday. Denver Broncos

"The master plan continues to evolve. All those things are moving along really, really well, but we also understand that we can't do this alone," Leech said. "There are certain things we don't control."

For superfan Roger Harris, the proposed stadium site is more than just a future home for the Broncos. It's also a place where he once worked.

Before becoming a longtime season ticket holder, Harris worked at Burnham Yard while attending college, helping maintain railroad infrastructure.

"I worked for the Buildings and Bridges group and got to do all kinds of things with crossings and tunnels," he said.

Looking at the updated renderings, Harris said he appreciates the effort to preserve the site's railroad history.

"They've named some of the streets Turntable and Railyard," Harris said. "That's kind of neat. That's kind of a nice touch."

The updated master plan includes references to the site's rail heritage while transforming the industrial property into a mixed-use entertainment district designed to be active year-round.

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While Harris likes many aspects of the proposal, he says one question outweighs everything else.

"My original thought was, 'What's the fans going to pay for this?'" he said.

One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether the Broncos will require personal seat licenses, or PSLs, at a new stadium. A PSL is a one-time fee that gives fans the right to purchase season tickets.

Leech said no decision has been made but acknowledged the possibility.

"I think every stadium in the last 10-plus years that has been built, there have been PSLs," Leech said. "It seems like it's a pretty likely thing to happen, but we haven't made any decisions on that."

For Harris, the price will matter.

"We have to see how much it is," he said. "I've heard anywhere from $2,000 to $14,000 for bottom-level tickets."

He said the cost could determine whether longtime fans can remain in the seats they've occupied for decades.

"That's just the seat tax," Harris said. "That's for the right to keep what you've had for the last 43 years."

The Broncos have not announced when they expect to release stadium renderings or make a decision on whether personal seat licenses will be part of the project.