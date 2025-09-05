Man accused of threatening Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan charged with threats of violence

Court documents say a 22-year-old Illinois man is accused of making online threats against Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The criminal complaint filed on Wednesday says the threats were made in response to Flanagan's posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, account. Flanagan, at the time, was expressing her emotions after the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis last week.

Flanagan's post said, "My heart goes out to all those affected by the terrifying act of violence at Annunciation Catholic School this morning. I'm grateful to the law enforcement who responded. Please join me in praying for the victims and families of the Annunciation Community."

Under that post, the document says an account name of lfoke75949 commented with "You should be genuinely shot and killed."

Flanagan made another post, saying in part she was "grateful to the first responders who answered the call at Annunciation," and that "the strength of our police, emergency healthcare workers, and clergy, show us the path through this unthinkable tragedy."

Under that post, the same account made comments that said, "Children's blood is on your hands and soon it will be coming out of your mouth and f---ing throat as we beat you," as well as "You should be strung up by the neck #ENDPEGGYFLANAGANSLIFE."

The court document says the user has now deleted the account.

Staff at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the user by tracing an IP address to a physical address located in Oglesby, Illinois, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. The Minnesota State Patrol then used a corresponding phone number with the account to contact the suspect.

The man told the trooper who called him that "it was a joke," according to the complaint, and that he wasn't actually going to do anything, adding he isn't "crazy." The man continued to say he was "pissed off and Christians got killed in Minnesota and the Lieutenant Governor was wearing a trans shirt.... dude, I'm just pissed that Christians got killed. You should be too. Everyone should be... I know it doesn't help..." It goes on to say he told the trooper, "She's wearing a shirt like that. It's just not cool."

The complaint goes on to say the man told the trooper he lives far away and didn't intend to travel to Minnesota, adding he was frustrated and expressed his freedom of speech.

Flanagan responded to the charges by posting a video to X on Thursday. In the video, she said she was receiving death threats due to her support for the transgender community and others blamed her for the shooting, which left two children dead and 21 other people hurt, including 18 children between the ages of 6 and 15. Police said the shooter fired a rifle from the outside of the church through the windows toward children and worshippers. Click here to find ways to support the victims and their families.

"One of them was serious enough that law enforcement brought charges. And I'm going to be honest with you, I have a family, I am a mom, I am a wife, I'm an auntie, I'm a friend, I am more than just my role as Lieutenant Governor, and threats like these are really scary. But I'm not going to be quiet, I'm not going to let them scare me out of service to Minnesotans. As a Catholic, I was taught that prayers can't stand alone, and as we've heard over and over and over again over the past week, we pray with our feet. And I'm not going to stop being loud and clear about what Minnesotans deserve, and the changes we need to make our schools and communities safe," she said in part.

Flanagan went on to say she isn't going to stop being loud and clear about her support for the LGBTQ two-spirit community.

The threats of violence charge carries a maximum five-year sentence and a $10,000 fine. The man is currently charged by warrant.

Earlier this year, Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman were shot, along with their spouses, at their homes. Hortman and her husband Mark both died, while Hoffman and his wife were injured during the assassination attempt. Hoffman was shot nine times and spent weeks in the hospital.

The man charged with the shooting, Vance Boelter, is accused of dressing to appear like a police officer as he approached the lawmakers' homes. The FBI says Boelter went to the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers the same night of the shootings. He was the subject of a manhunt that lasted more than 36 hours.

Hennepin County Mary Moriarty announced last month a grand jury indictment has been secured against Boelter, saying he has been charged at the state level with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for Melissa and Mark Hortman, four counts of attempted first-degree murder for John, Yvette and Hope Hoffman, as well as State Rep. Kristin Bahner, impersonating an officer and felony cruelty to an animal.

Meanwhile, Boelter is facing six counts of murder, as well as stalking and firearm violations at the federal level. He has pleaded not guilty. He may face the death penalty at the federal level.