Watch CBS News
Local News

Vance Boelter identified as person of interest in Minnesota DFL lawmakers' shootings

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Law enforcement officials are searching for 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter in the shootings of two Minnesota politicians and their spouses early Saturday morning, sources told CBS News. 

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home, while state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded. Both lawmakers were members of the Democratic Party, representing the northwest corner of the Twin Cities.

vance-luther-boelter.jpg
WCCO

Officials said Brooklyn Park police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m. and found a police SUV with emergency lights on. The suspect then exited Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot. Investigators said they believed the suspect was dressed like a police officer. 

There was an extensive list of possible targets among writings found in Boelter's vehicle. The list included more than 50 individuals including officials outside of Minnesota, and including abortion rights advocates and abortion facilities. 

There were also fliers in his car referencing a "No Kings" rally. Following the shootings, officials canceled all "No Kings" protests that had been planned in the state for Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.