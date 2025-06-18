Mark Hortman remembered by friends, family as "dynamic" father

What family, friends remember most about Mark Hortman

Friends and family are remembering Mark Hortman as someone who lived life to the fullest.

Mark Hortman was killed early Saturday morning along with his wife, state Rep. Melissa Hortman, in a shooting that Gov. Tim Walz called a"political assassination."

Mark and Melissa Hortman married more than 30 years ago after meeting at a mentorship event in Washington D.C. The couple enjoyed spending time with their kids, Colin and Sophie, as well as their dog, Gilbert. Together they hiked, snowshoed and traveled.

"Mark was as dynamic as she was. We miss him as much as we miss her," said Harry Haluptzok, Melissa Hortman's father.

"They're a two-some, they're a pair. In a way, they're together forever, I guess," said Linda Haluptzok, Melissa Hortman's mother.

A makeshift memorial to state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building on June 16, 2025 in St. Paul. Steven Garcia / Getty Images

Melissa Hortman's demanding lawmaker schedule allowed Mark Hortman to explore a variety of hobbies.

"He would build things, metal projects, he was a diver, he took up pool," said Harry Haluptzok.

At CR's Sports Bar in Coon Rapids, Mark Hortman was co-captain of his team's pool league. The pool hall was packed for the Monday league night as they played for the first time without him and honored his life with a few words and a moment of silence.

"Mark was very competitive, and he was on a competitive team," said Jerry Johnson.

In Mark Hortman's memory, his Monday night pool league raised over $3,000 for the Hortman's children.

Many of his teammates and fellow players will be attending Wednesday's candlelight vigil at the State Capitol.

The suspect in the Hortmans' shooting, Vance Boelter, was taken into custody following a 40-hour search that authorities called the largest manhunt in state history. He is also accused of wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in state court, and also faces six charges in federal court, including stalking and murder.