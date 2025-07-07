Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman discharged from ICU following lawmaker shootings

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman has been discharged from the ICU, just over three weeks after he and his wife Yvette were shot in their home, a family spokesperson said on Monday.

"I can confirm John is out of the ICU and at a rehab facility," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman leaves the ICU just over three weeks after he and his wife Yvette were shot in their Champlin home. Hoffman family

The shooting in Champlin happened on June 14 around 2 a.m., officials said, approximately 90 minutes before Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot inside their Brooklyn Park home in what Gov. Walz has called "politically motivated" attacks.

According to a written statement, John Hoffman was shot nine times while Yvette Hoffman was hit eight times. The Hoffmans' nephew says that during the shooting, Yvette Hoffman jumped on their adult daughter, Hope Hoffman, to shield her from the shots.

Officials provided life-saving measures to both people before they were taken to an area hospital, where they underwent surgery. Yvette Hoffman was released from the hospital on June 19.

Vance Boelter, the man accused in the shootings, was taken into custody in Sibley County around 36 hours after the shootings. He faces six federal charges and four state charges of murder and attempted murder. He made a federal court appearance on Thursday, waiving his right to a probable cause hearing and a detention hearing he had scheduled.

Investigators allege Boelter also went to the homes of two other elected officials the same night of the shootings. One wasn't home, and a police officer reportedly scared Boelter away before he was able to approach the other lawmaker's residence.

If convicted, Boelter may face the death penalty.

Note: The above video first aired on June 30, 2025.