Melissa Hortman, Minnesota lawmaker killed in targeted shootings, is remembered as devoted public servant

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who officials say shot and killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband overnight. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in what Gov. Tim Walz called "politically motivated" shootings.

Hortman and her husband were shot in Brooklyn Park, while Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin.

The search for the suspect continues. A law enforcement source tells CBS News the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Who was Melissa Hortman?

Hortman, 55, represented Minnesota House District 34B as a member of the Democratic Party. Her district covers Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin.

Hortman also served as the Speaker Emerita of the Minnesota House.

Hortman was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2004 and was in her 11th term. She is married and has two children.

Last month, Hortman talked to WCCO in the lead-up to the potential special session where lawmakers finished up the budget.

Melissa Hortman CBS

"Melissa Hortman represented the best of Minnesota," DFL party chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement. "She was a tireless, devoted public servant who deeply loved our state and devoted her life to making it a better place. The warmth and kindness she showed to her family and friends were matched only by her fierce commitment to improving the lives of those she had never even met."

Who is John Hoffman?

Hoffman, 60, represents Minnesota Senate District 34, which covers a swath of the northwest Twin Cities suburbs, including Rogers and Champlin. He was also a member of the Democratic Party.

Hoffman was first elected to serve in 2012, and was reelected three times after.

He served as chair of the Human Services Committee, and also served on committees for energy, environment and health and human services.

He was born in 1965. He has one child.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman Minnesota State Senate

This story will be updated.