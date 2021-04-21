Federal Prosecutors Claim Ald. Ed Burke Made Anti-Semitic Remark, Offer New Details About His Alleged Corruption And Former Ald. Solis' Cooperation
Secret recordings have been revealed in the case against Ald. Ed Burke (14th).
Although the race isn't officially over yet, according to city vote totals so far, Illinois State Rep. Aaron Ortiz is leading the race with 40.4% of the vote, ahead of Burke's 32.9%, and Alicia Elena Martinez's 26.8%.
He's accused of using his position at City Hall to shake down developers for his own benefit.
Prosecutors revealed they have turned over a vast amount of evidence so far, but are waiting until six months before trial before turning over some materials to the defense.
The Cook County Democratic Party executive committee voted unanimously to send letters to Arroyo and Burke, asking them to step down because they have been charged with federal crimes.
Paperwork filed with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office shows Ed Burke has withdrawn from his partnership at Klafter & Burke where he did property tax appeal work for many influential businesses.
Ald. Edward Burke (14th) pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a new round of federal corruption charges, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for his resignation.
Signs of support for Burke and his February campaign victory remain around the 14th Ward despite allegations against the alderman.
Lightfoot said what makes this indictment extraordinary is the number of instances in which Burke is allegedly using his position to line his pockets.
Hours after 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke was indicted on charges of racketeering and attempted extortion, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for him to "resign immediately."
The indictment also details a rather petty form of extortion by Burke. He allegedly threatened to oppose an admission fee hike for a Chicago museum, unless that museum hired the child of a personal friend for an internship.
For the second time since Ald. Edward Burke was charged with trying to shake down the owners of a Burger King franchise, federal prosecutors are asking the judge to extend their deadline to return an indictment, citing "the complex nature of this public corruption case, and the fact that the investigation is ongoing."
A real estate developer from Lake Forest pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he bribed Ald. Edward Burke (14th) in exchange for assistance getting city permits he needed.
Already facing federal charges himself, Ald. Edward Burke has been caught up in another scandal, as federal prosecutors have charged a suburban real estate developer with bribing the alderman to get his help arranging for a sign for a retailer that wanted to build on property in Portage Park.
Facing federal criminal charges for allegedly shaking down a fast food company, Chicago's longest serving alderman for nearly 50 years Ed Burke will retain his seat in City Hall.
With three candidates on the ballot, its possible no one wins the 14th Ward race outright on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Toni Preckwinkle's administration hired Burke Jr. for a job while he was under investigation for misconduct by the Cook County Sheriff's Department.
The two Chicago mayoral candidates are working furiously to distance themselves from Burke and Ald. Danny Solis.
Newly released documents about what federal agents were looking for and what they found during recent raids of Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's office indicate the federal investigation may be even more wide ranging than previously believed.
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for more time to indict Ald. Edward Burke (14th), nearly two weeks after he was charged with trying to put the squeeze on to businessmen seeking to renovate a Burger King on the Southwest Side.
"I'm saying she's trying to capitalize off this, man. I'm saying she's wrong. She's only doing this because she's in hot water with that (Ald. Ed) Burke situation. That's the only reason she's doing that."
Federal corruption charges, against Alderman Ed Burke, are casting a shadow over Chicago's mayoral race.
It's still not known if the guns that were found in November were discovered at Burke's ward office or at City Hall, but it's hard to miss the irony of a staunch gun control advocate having to turn over 23 guns as a condition of his bond.
The restaurant on 41st and Pulaski is never mentioned by name, but its permit history matches events outlined in the federal criminal complaint against Ald. Ed Burke.
The criminal complaint states Ald. Ed Burke "corruptly solicited unlawful personal financial advantage."
